Lady Gov Tennis Young but Hopeful

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Tennis team has been working on the upcoming season on Monday preparing for it’s season opener a week from Friday. Kerry Dilley is in his 3rd year as head coach of the Lady Govs which has seen a decline in numbers in the past several season. Coach Dilly has worked to recruit girls in the middle school to come and play for the Lady Govs and it is working.*

While the Lady Govs have very few returners at the varsity level and a couple of girls who have not played the game in the past, coach Dilley says he has worked with the girls over the summer and seen improvement.*

With a young team and little varsity experience, coach Dilley says he is not concerned about the win and loss record this year.*

The coach says the girls have worked hard in practice the first few days on both singles and doubles.*

The Lady Govs will open their season with a pair of matches at Harrisburg and Sioux Falls next Friday and then they will play in Sioux Falls against a pair of the Sioux Falls public schools on Saturday of next week.