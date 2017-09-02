Lady Gov Tennis Wins Match at Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – Pierre traveled to Mitchell to play Mitchell and Yankton on Friday and once again rain did the Lady Govs in again and they got just one match in. Because of the late start, due to the rain, coach Kerry Dilley decided to play Yankton. He and Mitchell coach Patrick Moeller will try rescheduling the match between Pierre and Mitchell at a later date. The Lady Govs beat Yankton 6-3. The Lady Govs are now 5-wins against 3-loses. In singles, the Lady Govs who won matches were Cassandra Ryckman 10-6, Sydney Larson 10-7, Gracie Jones 10-2, and Sabrina Kintz 10-1. In singles the Lady Govs who lost were Chloe Ryan 9-11, and Jesse Jares 3-10. Chloe Ryan sustained an injury during her match the affected her ability to play up to her normal level. In doubles Ryckman/Jesse Jares (subbing for Chloe Ryan) lost, 3-10, Larson/Jones won 10-6, and Kintz and Kailee Schultz won 11-9. Pierre plays Saturday in a dual match against Madison in Madison.