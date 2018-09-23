Lady Gov Tennis Wins First Match of the Season Over Weekend.

PIERRE, S.D. – The 13 Annual Pierre Girls Tennis Tournament concluded Saturday. The tournament is an East river versus West river girl’s tennis event. The West river teams dominated the event winning six matches against three losses. The East river teams won three and lost six matches. Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More all went undefeated. The Lady Govs finished with one win against two losses. Friday, the Lady Govs picked up their first win of the season beating Spearfish 9-0. Coach Dilley said all the girls played perhaps their best match of the season. Pierre lost matches to St. Thomas More and Rapid City Central. Thursday, the Lady Govs will compete in the ESD Championships. The tournament is being held in Brookings this year. Coach Dilley said all he hopes for is that each girl plays up to their ability. The favorites to win this year tournament is Mitchell or Watertown.