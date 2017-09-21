Lady Gov Tennis to Host Own Invitational Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – Weather permitting, the Pierre Lady Governor tennis team will host the Pierre Invitational Tennis tournament tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at the Griffin Park Courts. 8 teams will be playing in the tournament and Lady Governor head coach Kerry Dilley is hoping the rain holds off since his team was rained out of last weekends tournament in Aberdeen.

Pierre is hoping to build some momentum as this is the last regular season tournament they play. With the ESD tournament next Thursday, coach Dilley is hoping that his team can hit a stride this weekend.

Tomorrow’s (Friday) tournament begins at 11 am.