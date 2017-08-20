Lady Gov Tennis Splits Season Opening Matches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Tennis team went 2 and 2 to open the season over the weekend. The Lady Govs were blanked by defending state champion Sioux Falls Lincoln and were beaten by Harrisburg on Friday but bounced back with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and a 5-4 thriller over Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday. The lady Govs will travel to Rapid City to compete in the Rapid City Invitational tournament Thursday thru Saturday.

