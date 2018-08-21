Lady Gov Tennis Prepares for a West River Trip (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor tennis team is off to an 0 and 4 start on the season after last weekend’s for matches against Harrisburg and the 3 Sioux Falls public schools. But Lady Governor head coach Kerry Dilley said with 4 individual wins in the 4 matches and some other close matches that resulted in losses for the Lady Govs, He was pleased with how the girls played to start the season.*

Another long weekend of tennis is scheduled for this weekend beginning with a dual with Brandon Valley on Thursday and Rapid City Christian on Friday in Rapid City. Then the squad plays in the Rapid City Invitational. Coach Dilley says that it is a long 3 days of tennis for his girls, but he doesn’t think they have to change how they go into the weekend mentally.*

The Brandon Valley dual will count as an ESD Conference dual while the Rapid City Christian dual is against one of the improving teams in the West River Area.