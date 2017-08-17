Lady Gov Tennis Low on Numbers But High on Returning Talent

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor tennis team will have their season opener this weekend. Kerry Dilley is the coach of the Lady Govs for a second straight year and he has a large part of last year’s team back with 5 of the 6 singles players. Overall, numbers are down with only 12 girls out for Tennis. Coach Dilley in an interview with Dakota Radio Group Sports tells us though that Pierre is at a disadvantage.

His squad will play a pair of matches in Sioux Falls against Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln tomorrow ( Friday) at 1 and 4 pm. Then on Saturday, the Lady Govs will play at Sioux Falls for 2 matches with Sioux Falls Washington and Roosevelt.