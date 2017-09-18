Lady Gov Tennis Have Matches on Saturday Rained Out

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The “Elliott Extravaganza” girls tennis tournament in Aberdeen that was scheduled for last Saturday was cancelled. It was the third time this season that the Lady Govs tennis team had matches rained out. Pierre will play Rapid City Stevens in a match in Pierre this weekend for the Pierre Invitaional tournament. But their matches against Watertown and Aberdeen Central will not be made up. After the tournament in Pierre this next weekend, the Lady Govs play Mitchell on Tuesday the 26th and then on Thursday the 28th they play in the ESD tournament in Aberdeen. The season ends with the Girls State Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls October 5th thru the 7th.