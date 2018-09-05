Lady Gov Tennis Beaten Twice

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lays Govs dropped two dual matches yesterday at home. In the first match of the day, the Lady Govs lost to Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0. In the last match of the day, the Lady Govs lost to RC Central 5-4. The closest match by a Lady Gov player against Aberdeen Roncalli was by Marlee Shorter. Marlee is an eighth grader playing just her second varsity match. Shorter lost by the scores of 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the third set tie breaker. Roncalli’s season record after beating Pierre is 8 wins and 1 loss. Against RC, Pierre’s doubles flight #1, Sabrina Kintz and Carissa Ott lost a hard fought match 4-6, 4-6 in which they lost several game tie breakers. Also against the Cobblers, Flight #2 doubles, Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow lost in a very hard fought match. Their scores were 4-6, 6-6 (8-6), 6-10. Winning either one of these match would’ve given Pierre its first match victory of the year. Next up, the Lady Govs play a quadrangular match in Huron on Saturday. The other teams besides Huron are Brookings and Watertown.