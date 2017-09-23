Lady Gov Tennis 1-1 After day 1 of Invitational Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Govs updated their season record to 11-wins against 5-losses Friday. In their first match of the day the team lost to a very good Rapid City Stevens team 2-7. Chloe Ryan beat Stevens #1 player Peyton Forney 10-0. Pierre’s #1 doubles team, Chloe Ryan and Cassandra Ryckman beat Stevens #1 doubles team of Peyton Forney and Ashley Lundstrom 10-3. The doubles win by Ryan/Ryckman avenges a loss earlier in the season against Stevens.In their second match of the day, the Lady Govs tennis team beat Saint Thomas More 6-3. Winning matches for Pierre in singles were: Cassandra Ryckman 10-8; Sydney Larson 10-4; Gracie Jones 10-3; and Sabrina Kintz 10-1. Winning doubles matches for Pierre were: Chloe Ryan/Cassandra Ryckman 10-8; and Sydney Larson/Gracie Jones 10-2. Gracie Jones and Sabrina Kintz avenged losses earlier in the season to STM and did so convincingly. Their wins will pay dividends for their seeds in the ESD and State tournaments. Weather permitting; The Lady Govs will play matches today against Spearfish and Aberdeen Central.