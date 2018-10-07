Lady Gov Soccer Wins State Quarterfinal Match

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer tem advanced to the semi final round of the State Class AA playoffs with a 4-1 win over

Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday in Pierre in a quarterfinal round matchup. The Lady Governors will next host Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Tuesday at a time to be determined. O’Gorman downed Brandon Valley 1-0 yesterday. The other two semi final round teams will be Rapid City Stevens and Yankton. Stevens edged Sioux Falls Lincoln 2-1 and Yankton downed Rapid City Central 2-1. Yankton will play at Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.