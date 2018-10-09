Lady Gov Soccer Returns to State Championship Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team is headed back to the State Championship game. Pierre edged Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2-1 in a steady mist and drizzle on Tuesday in Pierre. With the win the Lady Govs will travel to Rapid City to play in their second consecutive State Championship game on Saturday. They will play the winner of the Rapid City Stevens and Yankton game in the title game. Pierre tied with Stevens during the regular season and Yankton is the only team to hand the Lady Governors a setback during the regular season.