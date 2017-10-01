Lady Gov Soccer Plows Through Roosevelt

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Soccer team earned a trip to the semi finals of the State High School Soccer Playoffs with a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday in Pierre. Emily Mikkelsen and Joanna Zanin again led the way as the Lady Governors defeated Roosevelt for the second time this season. Pierre will travel to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen on Tuesday in a Semi Final game of the playoffs and the chance to play in the championship game next Saturday. Aberdeen eliminated Rapid City Central in another quarterfinal game of the playoff on Saturday. Pierre and Aberdeen played to a 1-1 tie over the course of the regular season. Game time on Tuesday in Aberdeen will be 6 pm.