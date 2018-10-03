Lady Gov Soccer Advances While Boys Season Comes to an End

PIERRE, S.D. – The soccer season continues for the Pierre Lady Governor soccer team as the defending State Class AA Champions opened the 2018 State High School Soccer playoffs with a 2-0 win over Mitchell on Tuesday in Pierre. The Governor boys season came to an end on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-0 by Sioux Falls Washington. The Lady Governors will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a quarterfinal game Saturday in Pierre at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. Roosevelt advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen Central. With the win the Lady Governors improve to 11-1-1 on the season. The Governor boys season with end with a 2-10-1 record.