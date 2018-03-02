Lady Gov Season Ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -The Pierre Lady Governor basketball season ended on Friday night as they were beaten40-34 by Sioux Falls Washington in the Round of 16 playoff game in Sioux Falls. Neither team shot the ball very well and defense prevailed. The Lady 8 Govs got points from Mack Rath off the bench to lead the scoring. Abigail Foster, Kylie Kessler and Hannah Lingle chipped in with 6. Sioux Falls Washington was led by Olivia Gaska and Taylor Vandervelde each had 8 points apiece. Washington will advance to the State Class AA tournament. The Lady Govs had a 3 game winning streak snapped and ended their season with a 9-12 record.