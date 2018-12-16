Lady Gov Gymnastics Third at Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 133.850 to finish third in the Jill McCormick Mitchell Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday in Mitchell. Watertown won the meet with a 144.450 while Mitchell was second at 143.825. The Lady Govs edged out Sioux Falls O’Gorman by a half point for third. A total of 8 teams took part in Saturday’s meet. The Lady Govs were led by Micah Moser who finished 9th in All Around with a 34.775 score. Meg Erwin Had A 34.675 All Around score.

