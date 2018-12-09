Lady Gov Gymnastics Third at Hub City Inite

ABERDEENM, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 134.350 to finish third at the Hub City invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Watertown won the meet with 144.675 followed by Mitchell with 143.475. There were a total of 15 teams participating. Micah Moser of the Lady Govs placed 6th in the All Around with a 35.650 score for the highest finish on the day for a Pierre gymnast. Meg Erwin was 8th with a 33.950 score. Myah Morris of Watertown won the All Around with a score of 37.650. The complete results of the meet can be found by clicking on the link below.

2018 Hub City Gymnastics results