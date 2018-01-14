Lady Gov Gymnast Third at Own Invitational

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Gymnastics team scored 137 to finish third in the standings of the Pierre Invitational Gymnastics meet Saturday at Riggs High Gym. Mitchell scored 139.650 to edge Rapid City Stevens for the title of the 9 team tournament. Stevens had 138.325. Sioux Falls O’Gorman was 4th with a 135.175 score. The Lady Governor had 3 girls finish in the top 7 of All Around with Micah Moser second to All Around Titleist Shay Trimble of Rapid City Stevens. Trimble scored 36.375 while Moser came in with a 35.825. Sophie Bullard was 6th with a 34.575 score and Meg Erwin was 7th with a 34.000 score. Jasi Kroll and Elise Carda finished 27th and 29th respectively in the All Around. Moser was the only individual event champion winning the vault with a score of 9.3250. to view results of the meet click on the link below.

Pierre Invitational