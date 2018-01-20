Lady Gov Gymnast Finish Second in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 138.375 to finish second to Dickinson, North Dakota in the Rapid City Gym O Rama Saturday. Dickinson scored 146.875 to win the 6 team meet. Hot Springs and Chamberlain finished 3rd and 4th with Rapid City Stevens scoring just 124.000 and Rapid City Central a 32.900. Micah Moser led the Lady Govs with a 36.700 score to finish third in the All Around. Dickinson gymnast finished 1-2-4. Sophie Bullard of Pierre was 6th with a score of 34.200 and Meg Erwin finished 7th with a 33.275 score. To view the results, click on the link below.

2018 GymORama Results