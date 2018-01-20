  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Lady Gov Gymnast Finish Second in Rapid City

Lady Gov Gymnast Finish Second in Rapid City

January 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 138.375 to finish second to Dickinson, North Dakota in the Rapid City Gym O Rama Saturday. Dickinson scored 146.875 to win the 6 team meet. Hot Springs and Chamberlain finished 3rd and 4th with Rapid City Stevens scoring just 124.000 and Rapid City Central a 32.900. Micah Moser led the Lady Govs with a 36.700 score to finish third in the All Around. Dickinson gymnast finished 1-2-4. Sophie Bullard of Pierre was 6th with a score of 34.200 and Meg Erwin finished 7th with a 33.275 score. To view the results, click on the link below.

2018 GymORama Results


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia