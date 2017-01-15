Lady Gov Gymnast Finish 3rd at Own Meet

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Gymnastics tem scored 131.975 to edge out Sioux Falls Roosevelt by less than a point and finished third at the Pierre Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday at RiggsHigh Gym. Rapid City Stevens scored 140 to win the team title ahead of runnerup Sioux Falls O’Gorman who scored 138.250. Sophie Bullard of the Lady Govs finished third in the All Around with a 35.250 score. Jordan Hueneke of Rapid City Stevens won theAll Around with a score of 37.525. Meg Erwin had a32.950 All Around score to finish 11 and Elise Carda scored 31.775 to finish 11th. Bullard had a second place finish on the Vault, 5th on the Floor Exercise, 8th on the Beam and 6th on the Uneven Bars.

2017 Pierre Invite