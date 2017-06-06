  • Home > 
  Lady Gov Golfers Finish 7th at State Class AA Tournament

Lady Gov Golfers Finish 7th at State Class AA Tournament

Golf
June 6, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdpb.org)

 

 

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf teams slipped two spots from their Day 1 position and finished 7th Tuesday at the State Class AA Girls Golf Tournament at the Broadland Creek Golf Course.  The Lady Govs shot a second round 358, 6 strokes higher than Monday’s first round and finished with a two round total 710.  The Lady Govs finished 18 shots behind 6th place finishing Brandon Valley and well back of State Class AA Champion Sioux Falls O’Gorman.  Shelby Guthrie fired a second round 80 for a 164 2 round total.  Annabelle Simpson had a second round 83 and two round total 171.  Hallie Gronlund fired a second round 86 for a two round score 173.  None of those 3 girls had a top 25 finish and did not place in the tournament.  Rilee Rowse followed up an opening round 93 with a 101 for a two round total 194.  Taylor Davis had a 99 for a two round score of 200 and Jessa McTighe had a two round total 203.


