Lady Gov Golf Third at Hub City Invite

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired a 342 on Thursday to finish 3rd in the Hub City Invitational hosted by Aberdeen Central and golfed on the Moccasin Creek Country Club Golf Course. Sioux Falls O’Gorman had a 319 to win the team title. Aberdeen Central came in with a 326 to finish second ahead of the Lady Govs. Mitchell was fourth with a 372 followed by Watertown with a 373 and Huron with a 390 to round out the 6 team field. Individually, Cassidy Gough of Aberdeen Central fired a 70 to win the tournament finishing 8 strokes ahead of runner up Shannon McCormick of O’Gorman. Hallie Gronlund led the Lady Govs with a 82 and Annabelle Simpson came in with a 83 to place in the tournament finishing 7th and 8th. Jessa McTighe had a round of 85 to finish 12th. Anna Otto was 21st following her round of 92 while Elli Jo Simpson had a 95 and Kaitlynn Swenson a 96. The Lady Govs return to action next Thursday and Friday. On Thursday they will golf at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in the Huron Invitational and then Friday travel to Yankton to compete in the Yankton Invitational at the Hillcrest Country Club.

2019 Hub City Girls Invitational Leaderboard