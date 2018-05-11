Lady Gov Golf Sixth at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired a 363 Friday to finish 6th in the Mitchell Invitational girls golf tournament played at the Lakeview Golf Course. Aberdeen Central won the team title with a 337 team score and a 3 shot victory over runner up Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the 16 team field. Hallie Gronlund fired a round of 86 for the top Lady Gov score on the day. She was 7 shots back of tournament champion Brooklyn Hofer of Aberdeen Central. Gronlund tied for 11th on the tournament. Annabelle Simpson had a 92 tied with Jessa McTighe. Kaitlyn Swenson had a 93 while Taylor Davis and Rilee Rowse had 99’s. The Lady Govs return to Mitchell Tuesday to play in the rescheduled Parkston Invitational.

Mitchell Invite