Lady Gov Golf Opens Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team finally opened the season firing a 367 on a windy day in Rapid City at the Meadowbrook Golf Course on Thursday. Head coach Tiffany Benham was fairly pleased with the opening score as she said winds were gusting to around 40 mph making the course play difficult. Hallie Gronlund had the low score of the day with a 89 followed by Jessa McTigh with a 91. Taylor Witt of Rapid City Stevens had an 84 to claim individual medalist honors. Other Lady Gov scores included Annabelle Simpson with a 92, Kaitlynn Swenson and Ellie Jo Simpson each fired 93’s and Anna Otto had a 97, Haley Nadeau had a 114.

4.18.2019 Raider Invite