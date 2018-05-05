Lady Gov Golf 6th at Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired a 361 to finish 6th at the Yankton Invitational golf tournament Friday at the Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. Pierre was 30 shots off the pace set by tournament champion Sioux Falls O’Gorman but in the top half of the 15 team field. Hallie Gronlund led the Lady Govs with a score of 81, her early season best, and finished in a tie for 4th and the highest place winner for Pierre. Gronlund finished 8 shots behind Sydney Wirebraugh of Aberdeen Central and Liz Duncan of Brandon Valley who finished regulation tied at 73. Wirebraugh won a playoff to claim individual medalist honors. Annabelle Simpson and Rilee Rowse both fired rounds of 92 while Taylor Davis finished with a 96 and Ellie Jo Simpson had a 98. Kaitlyn Swenson had a 102 for the other Lady Gov Score.

