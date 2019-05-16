Lady Gov Golf 6th at Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired a 347, onye of their lowest scores of the season, to finish 6th at the Brookings Invitational golf tournament Thursday at Brookings. Sioux Falls O’Gorman had a 315 to win the tournament by 20 shots over runner up Aberdeen Central. A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament. Reese Jansa of Harrisburg fired a round of 73 and a one shot victory over runner up Cassidy Gough of Aberdeen Central. Annabelle Simpson had an 83 to tie for 12th and Hallie Gronlund fired a 85 to tie for 15th to place for the Governors. Kaitllynn Swenson had an 88 for the Lady Governors followed by Anna Otto with a 91 and Ellie Jo Simpson with a 92. A total 70 golfers competed in the tournament. Click on the link below for complete results. Next up for the Lady Governor golf team will be Monday when travel to Watertown to compete in the Watertown Invitational.

