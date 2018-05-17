Lady Gov Golf 4th at Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired their best round of the season with a 346 team score and a 4th place finish at the Brookings Invitational on Thursday. Aberdeen Central had a 323 to edge Sioux Falls O’Gorman by a single stroke for the team title. There were a total of 12 teams in the tournament. Individually, Sydney Wirebraugh of Aberdeen Central had a 75 and claimed a 1 stroke victory over teammate Cassidy Gough. Carly Knnkel of O’Gorman had a 77 to finish in third. Hallie Gronlund had the top score for the Lady Govs with a 85 to tie for 16th. Annabelle Simpson came in with a 86 to tie for 18th. Taylor Davis had a 87, Jessa McTighe a 88 and Kaitlynn Swensen a 89 as Pierre had their first round of the year where every golfer broke 90. Rilee Rowse had a 96 and her score did not count towards Pierre’s team score. The Lady Govs return to action on Monday when they golf at the Watertown Invitational at the Cattail Crossing Country Club.