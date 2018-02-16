Lady Gov Drop Home Game to Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – Emily Mikkelsen scored 22 points but Brookings countered with a balanced scoring effort led by Mikayla Jewitt’s 15 points as Brooking down the Lady Govs 52-37 Friday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs were outscored 28-17 in the first half and could not catch up with the Bobcats. Pierre’s 3 game winning streak was snapped as the Lady Govs record fell to 6 and 11 on the season. The Lady Govs will host Brandon Valley Saturday at Riggs High Gym.

