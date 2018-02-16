  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Lady Gov Drop Home Game to Brookings

Lady Gov Drop Home Game to Brookings

February 16, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Emily Mikkelsen scored 22 points but Brookings countered with a balanced scoring effort led by Mikayla Jewitt’s 15 points as Brooking down the Lady Govs 52-37 Friday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs were outscored 28-17 in the first half and could not catch up with the Bobcats. Pierre’s 3 game winning streak was snapped as the Lady Govs record fell to 6 and 11 on the season. The Lady Govs will host Brandon Valley Saturday at Riggs High Gym.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia