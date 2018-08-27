Lady Gov Competitive Cheer and Dance Compete in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Competitive Dance team opened the season with a 6th place finish in the Grand Champion standings at the Aberdeen Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Govs scored 206.83, 9 points behind 5th place finisher Sioux Falls Lincoln. Sioux Falls Washington scored 269.17 to finish first 27 points ahead of runner up Harrisburg. Pierre had 210 to finish 6th in the Jazz competition. 210 with 1 deduction to finish7th in Hip Hop and 200.5 and a 7th place finish in the Pom category. In the Competitive Cheer competition the Lady Govs scored 107.50 in the Stunt Non Tumble Category and were 11th overall in the Grand Champion standings. Sioux Falls Washington won the Competitive Cheer competition with a 212.00 score. The Lady Govs will travel to Watertown on Tuesday.

2018 – Aberdeen Central – CHEER – SCORE PROGRAM

2018 – Aberdeen Central – DANCE – SCORING PROGRAM (1)