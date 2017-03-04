Lady Cap’s Win State Tournament Opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team won their opening round State Girls high school hockey tournament game Friday downing the Rushmore Thunder 6-3 in Sioux Falls. The Lady Capitals got a hat trick from Amy Gilkerson and a pair of goals from Olivia Swenson. Grace Nedved added a goal as the Lady Capitals outshot Rushmore 43-21 in the game. Neither team committed a penalty in the contest and Oahe never trailed in the game after scoring the first two goals of the game in the first period. Oahe will take on top seed Aberdeen in the final game of the day later today at 8pm in Sioux Falls.