Lady Caps No Match for Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings Rangers scored early and often as they downed the Oahe Lady Capitals in high school girls hockey Saturday in Brookings. Amy Gilkerson scored the only goal for the Lady Capitals midway through the second period after Brooking had build a 6-0 lead. The Rangers were up 7-1 going into the third period and scored 5 more goals as the final period was played in run time. Brookings outshot the Lady Capitals 45-14 in the game. The two teams wrap up the regular season later today in Brookings.