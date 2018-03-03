Lady Cap’s Lose State Tournament Opener

HURON, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals lost their first game at the Stat Girls Varsity Hokey Tournament in Huron on Friday when they were beaten 9-1 by the Sioux Falls Flyers. Sioux Falls scored the first 3 goals to take a 3-0 lead into the second period. Amy Gilkerson scored Oahe’s only goal of the game 43 seconds into the second period to cut the Sioux Falls lead to 3-1, but the Flyers answered with 2 more goals to lead 5-1 after two periods and then scored 4 more in the third for the final score. Lady Capitol goalie Mariah Nelson was peppered with 70 shots on goal and made 61 saves. The Lady Capitals meanwhile struggled to get the puck out of their own zone and got just 4 shots on goal in the game. The Lady Capitals drop down into the consolation round and will play Rushmore today at 1 pm.