Lady Capitals Win

FT.PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals got a pair of goals from Amy Gilkerson to come from behind and score a 2-1 win over the Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers Friday night to pick up their first win in South Dakota High School League play. Gilkerson’s game winning goal overtime after she tied the game with a even strength goal midway through the second period. Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Sarie Jaangulo 11 minute into the game. Omaha outshot the Lady Capitals 21-20 in the contest that saw Oahe goaltender Mariah Nelson make 19 saves. The two teams play again later this afternoon and tomorrow morning in the 3 game series.