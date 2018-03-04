Lady Capitals Win Season Finale

HURON, S.D. – After a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Rushmore on Saturday, the Oahe Lady Capitals bounced back on Sunday to down the Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers in the 7th place game of the State High School Girls Hockey Tournament in Huron. The Lady Capitals scored the first 7 goals of the game with 4 of them coming in the first period. Olivia Swenson had two of the goals while Layna Tibbs and Sara Bierne added goals. Amy Gilkerson scored twice in the second period and Jenna Keyser ended the Oahe scoring. The Lady Capitals put 39 shots on goal and Mariah Nelson made 23 saves in goal. The win was the 4th this season over Omaha.