Lady Capitals Win in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Captials hockey team bounced back from a 8-1 setback at Aberdeen on Saturday to play one of their strongest games of the year on Sunday when they beat the Sioux Falls Flyers 5-2 in Sioux Falls. The Lady Capitals outshot Sioux Falls 43-23 in the contest and built a 3-0 first period lead that they would not relinquish. Grace Nedved, Kaitlyn Swenson and Amy Gilkerson all scored first period goals for the Lady Capitals to put them up 3-0 after 1. Sioux Falls cut the lead to 3-2 with a pair of second period goals but the Lady Capitals put the game away scoring twice in the third period on goals by Nedved and Jessa McTighe. Lady Capitals goalie Mariah Nelson made 21 saves in goal for the Lady Capitals who won their third game of the season against 9 losses and a tie and are now sitting in 6th place in the League standings with 7 points after their 1 and 1 weekend. The Lady Capitals have one game next week, a Sunday matchup against the Mitchell Marlins at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.