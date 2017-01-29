  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Lady Capitals Sweep Doubleheader

Lady Capitals Sweep Doubleheader

Lady Capitals Hockey
January 29, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

 

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Oahe Lady Capitals won their third and fourth straight games Saturday in a rare high school hockey league doubleheader Saturday.  The Lady Capitals downed the Sioux Center Storm 4-3 in the opener and then recorded a 7-2 win over the Storm.  In the first game, Jessa McTighe scored two goals including the game winner at the 7:07 mark of the third period.  That goal gave the Lady Caps a4-1 lead before Sioux Center scored twice in the final 2 minutes.  Amy Gilkerson and Olivia Swenson also scored first period goals for the Lady Capitals who outshot the Storm 44-10.  In the second game, the Lady Capitals scored 4 first period goals Gilkerson netting a pair of goals  .She added her third goal for the hat trick I the second period.  Swenson and Grace Nedved also scored in the first period while Brooklyn Herman scored in the second and Kaitlyn Swenson added a power play goal in the third period.  The Lady Capitals again outshot the Storm 51-18.  The two teams play the third and final game of the weekend at 9:45 am Sunday in Sioux Center.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia