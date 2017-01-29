Lady Capitals Sweep Doubleheader

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Oahe Lady Capitals won their third and fourth straight games Saturday in a rare high school hockey league doubleheader Saturday. The Lady Capitals downed the Sioux Center Storm 4-3 in the opener and then recorded a 7-2 win over the Storm. In the first game, Jessa McTighe scored two goals including the game winner at the 7:07 mark of the third period. That goal gave the Lady Caps a4-1 lead before Sioux Center scored twice in the final 2 minutes. Amy Gilkerson and Olivia Swenson also scored first period goals for the Lady Capitals who outshot the Storm 44-10. In the second game, the Lady Capitals scored 4 first period goals Gilkerson netting a pair of goals .She added her third goal for the hat trick I the second period. Swenson and Grace Nedved also scored in the first period while Brooklyn Herman scored in the second and Kaitlyn Swenson added a power play goal in the third period. The Lady Capitals again outshot the Storm 51-18. The two teams play the third and final game of the weekend at 9:45 am Sunday in Sioux Center.