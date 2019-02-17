Lady Capitals Split Over the Weekend

PIERRE, SD. – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team split a pair of games over the weekend in girls high school hockey league play. the Lady Capitals were beaten 10-2 by the Sioux Falls Flyers on Friday night. Ashton Lee and Amy Gilkerson scored the two goals for Oahe as the Lady Capitals got outshot 37-15 in the contest. On Saturday the Lady Capitals got their first win in over a month as they downed the Rushmore Thunder 9-3. The Lady Cap’s scored 5 goals in the first period as they got a pair from Ashton Lee and goals from Jessa McTighe, Amy Gilkerson, nd Brooklyn Herrman. The Lady Capitals got second period goals from Gilkerson and Lee and finished the game with goals from McTighe and Jenna Keyser in the third period. The Lady Capitals wrap up the weekend with a game against league leading Aberdeen.