Lady Capitals Skate to 6th straight Win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – the Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team won their 6th straight on Sunday as they shutout the Sioux Center Storm 5-0 in state high school league play in Sioux Center, Iowa. Amy Gilkerson recorded her second consecutive hat trick while Carolyn Brakke and Grace Nedved added goals as the Lady Cap’s outshot the Storm 37-20. Lady Cap goaltender Mariah Nelson turned aside all 20 shots in goal to help Oahe improve their record to 7-9-1 and 15 points as they moved into the number 4 spot in the league standings.

