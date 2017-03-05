Lady Capitals Shutout in State Semi Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Aberdeen Cougars scored early and often as they shutout the Oahe Lady Capitals 8-0 in a semi final of the South Dakota Girls High School hockey tournament Saturday in Sioux Falls. Aberdeen scored 3 first period goals to set the tone as Kaitlin Holland had a hat trick and Holly Holland scored twice to lead the Aberdeen attack that had a pair of power play goals. Oahe got outshot in the game 53-6 as they struggled to get the puck out of their own zone. Oahe will play the Brookings Rangers for 3rd place at 11 am Sunday. Aberdeen will face Sioux Falls in the championship game at 1:30 pm.