Lady Capitals Shutout at Watertown

January 7, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team’s offensive struggles continued on Saturday as they were shutout at Watertown. The Lakers handed the Lady Capitals a 6-0 setback as Oahe lost it’s third straight. The Lady Capitals got just 9 shots on goal in the game while Watertown peppered Lady Capital goal keeper Mariah Nelson with 32 shots. The two teams play again at 4 pm this afternoon in Watertown.


