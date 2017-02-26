Lady Capitals Post 9th Win of League Season

MITCHELL, S.D. – Olivia Swenson scored a power play goal at 8:35 of the second period that proved to be the game winner in a 4-1 win for the Oahe Lady Capitals over the Mitchell Marlins in high school league action Saturday in Mitchell. Grace Nedved scored the first goal of the game for the Lady Capitals in the first period and added the final goal of the game in the 3rd period as the Lady Capitals won their 9th game of the league season against 10 losses and a tie. Amy Gilkerson added a third period goal for the Lady Capitals who outshot the Marlins 27-17 in the contest. The two teams wrap up the regular season with a contest this (Sunday) morning in Mitchell. The Lady Capitals will be looking to finish the regular season with a .500 record if they win.