Lady Capitals Lose in Rapid City

February 4, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The struggle of the Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team continued on Saturday in Rapid City as the Rushmore Thunder scored the final 5 goals of the game for a 6-2 win over the Lady Cap’s. Amy Gilkerson scored the Lady Capitals first goal at 14:20 of the first period and Layna Tibbs gave the Lady Capitals a 2-1 lead at the 2:18 mark of the second period. But Rushmore scored 3 goals in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the third and added two more goals to complete the 6-2 win. The Lady Capitals showed some signs of offensive life in the game as they got 24 shots on goal but were still outshot in the game 32-24.


