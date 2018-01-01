Lady Capitals Lose for Second Time Over

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals gladly said goodbye to 2017 on Sunday as they were beaten 9-2 by the Mitchell Marlins. Oahe took a 1-0 lead in the first period after a goal by Amy Gilkerson. Gilkerson’s second goal of the game a minute into the second period made it 3-2 before the Marlins scored 4 unanswered goals in the second period to lead 7-2 after two. They added two more goals in the third period as the Marlins swept all 3 games played this year against Oahe. Mitchell got a hat trick from Ashley Jones and outshot the Lady Capitals 29-17. On Saturday the Marlins posted a 4-2 victory over the Lady Capitals ending Oahe’s 3 game winning streak. The Lady Capitals will travel to Watertown for their next league game on Saturday