Lady Capitals Lose Close Game to Huron

PIERRE, S.D – The Huron All Stars scored 4 consecutive goals over a 12 minute span in the second period to down the Oahe Lady Capitals 4-2 in South Dakota High School league play at the EXPO Center on Saturday afternoon. Brooklyn Hermann scored 57 seconds into the second period to give Oahe a 1-0 lead before the Huron onslaught. Ashton Lee scored in the first minute of the third period for the Lady Capitals but that was the final goal of the game. It was the third consecutive loss for the Lady Capitals which fell to 0-3-0 on the season. Huron outshot the Lady Capitals 34-23 in the game. The Lady Capitals will travel to Watertown to face the Lakers tomorrow at 4 pm.