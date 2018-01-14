Lady Capitals Lose at Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Flyers girls hockey team scored 5 unanswered goals from late in the first period to early in the third to defeat the Oahe Lady Capitals 6-2 in high school league action in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Amy Gilkerson and Katelyn Swenson scored 14 seconds apart midway through the second period to tie the game at 2 before Sioux Falls regained control scoring twice in th second period to take a 4-2 lead and then adding a pair of goals in the third period for the 6-2 win. Grace Halvorson had a hat trick for Sioux Falls who outshot the Lady Capitals 40-9 in the game. The loss was the 5th straight for the Lady Capitals who play Sioux Falls again this afternoon in Sioux Falls.