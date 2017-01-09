Lady Capitals Lose at Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals ran into a buzz saw on Sunday as they were downed 8-1 by the Brookings Rangers in a state high school league matchup in Brookings. The Rangers scored the first 5 goals of the game before Jessa McTighe tallied a goal for the Lady Capitals lone goal of the game. The Rangers outshot the Lady Capitals 35-16. The Lady Capitals are 5th in the league standings with 5 points. Aberdeen and Brookings each have 22 points to stand atop the standings.