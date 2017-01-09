  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Lady Capitals Lose at Brookings

Lady Capitals Lose at Brookings

Lady Capitals Hockey
January 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals ran into a buzz saw on Sunday as they were downed 8-1 by the Brookings Rangers in a state high school league matchup in Brookings.  The Rangers scored the first 5 goals of the game before Jessa McTighe tallied a goal for the Lady Capitals lone goal of the game.  The Rangers outshot the Lady Capitals 35-16.  The Lady Capitals are 5th in the league standings with 5 points.  Aberdeen and Brookings each have 22 points to stand atop the standings.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia