Lady Capitals Fall for Second Straight Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team opened the new year on a short end of a 10-1 verdect to the Sioux Falls Flyers Sunday at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Unlike Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Lady Capitals that saw the Flyers haveing to coming from behind after trailing after 1, the Flyers were all over the Lady Capitals scoring the first 7 goals of the game and taking a 7-0 lead into the third period. The Lady Capitals struck for their only goal of the game 15 seconds into the third period when Amy Gilkerson scored an even strength unassisted goal. The Flyers outshot the Lady Capitals 39-16 in the contest. The Lady Capitals will have one game next weekend when they travel to Brookings to face the Rangers on Sunday.