Lady Capitals Drop Season Opener

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team opened the season on the short end of a 3-1 verdict to the

Sioux Center Storm Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Lady Capitals scored first and what would be their only goal of the game in the first period when Jesse McTighe lit the lamp on an assist from Ashton Lee at the 6:28 mark. But Sioux Center came back to tie the game at 1 after two periods and then put in the game winning goal and insurance goal in the third period to record their first victory of the season. The Lady Capitals were out shot by a 23-19 margins as goaltender Abbigail Stewart-Fromm stopped 20 of the 23 shots on goal. But Sioux Center goaltender Meysa Waring had 18 saves in 19 opportunities. The two teams will play again Sunday morning with the puck dropping at 11:45 am.