Lady Capitals Drop League Contest on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals hockey team led 1-0 after 1 period but Sioux Falls scored twice in the second and 3 times in the third period to record a 5-1 win over the Lady Capitals in high school hockey league play Saturday at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Kaitlin Swendson scored what proved to be the only goal for the Lady Cap’s at 16:19 of the first period on an assist from Grace Nedved. But that would be it for the Lady Capitals as they got outshot 46-14 in the game. Robin Hatcher had a hat trick for Sioux Falls with both of the Flyers goals in the second period and one in the third. The loss brings the Lady Capitals record this season to 2-6-1 in 5th place in the league standings. He two teams play again at 11 am this morning at the EXPO Center.