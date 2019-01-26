Lady Capitals Drop 1 Goal Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Lady Capitals dropped a 5-4 verdict to Watertown Friday night at the EXPO CENTER. Amy Gilkerson and Olivia Swenson each scored a pair of goals for the Lady Capitals who outshot Watertown 30-28. After a scoreless first period, Watertown jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Gilkerson’s first goal of the game made it 3-1 at the second intermission. The Lady Capitals tied the game at 3 with a goal from Gilkerson and the first from Swenson in the first 4 minutes of the third period but Watertown answered with a pair of their own goals including the eventual game winner at 13:46 of the final period. Swenson scored a goal late for the Lady Capitals who missed a chance to jump into a tie for sixth in the league standings and remains in 8thaa. the game was the only one of the weekend for the Lady Cap’s wbo host Mitchell a week from Sunday.